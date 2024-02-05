In the clip, Diane introduces herself before saying, "Diane might not be celebrating a birthday today... but Michael is," referencing the now-iconic delivery of her revelation that Traitors castmate Ross was her son.

She continues: "I do know, Michael, that you're going to be rehearsing at The National today during your birthday.

"Coming from a family of actors, I know how often work interfered with various family occasions that we had organised, but there's always time to celebrate afterwards."

She then goes on to reference another famous moment from her time on the hugely popular reality show, telling him: "When you are celebrating, just make sure that you drink plenty of fizzy rosé – just don't let Miles serve it to you!"

Diane then signs off: "Cheers, and enjoy your birthday."

Judging from Lundberg's post, it looks like Sheen greatly enjoyed the video, with her caption mentioning that "he absolutely lost it".

Meanwhile, Georgia Tennant also shared a birthday message for Sheen on Instagram, which includes one photo of her holding a small model of the actor and another that shows her, David Tennant, Sheen and Lundberg on a night out.

"Happy Birthday to the boyfriend of both my wife and my husband."

Sheen is currently rehearsing for the upcoming run of Tim Price's play Nye at The National Theatre – in which he will play the title role of Welsh Labour Party politician Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, who was hugely influential in creating the NHS.

He is also set to star as Prince Andrew in the Prime Video drama A Very Royal Scandal about the infamous 2019 Newsnight interview, while he directed and co-created the upcoming BBC One series The Way.

