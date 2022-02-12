After eight very bizarre weeks, The Masked Singer final is here!

As well as a special performance from all of this year's contestants who will sing together for the first time, the finalists will take to the stage for a final performance.

They'll be joined by three competitors for some duets, after which they will all be unmasked and the winner for series three will be revealed.

But, who will it be?

And which celebrities will be hiding behind the masks?

Join RadioTimes.com for our live blog, where we'll be keeping you updated with all the latest from the final, and all the unmaskings as they happen.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

18:50 - Welcome

Good evening and welcome to our live blog for The Masked Singer season three final.

We're just 40 minutes away from seeing our three finalists take to the stage for the last performance, after which the winner will be revealed.

While we don't know yet who is behind the masks of Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda, there's been a lot of guessing over the past few weeks.

When it comes to the identity of one particular contestant, The Masked Singer fans are convinced Mushroom is Charlotte Church.

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, 70 per cent of readers thought the Welsh singer Charlotte Church is the celebrity hiding behind the Mushroom mask.

So, could it really be her?

Advertisement

All will be revealed on tonight's show!