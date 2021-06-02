Why isn’t The Masked Dancer on tonight? When is it next on TV?

ITV’s The Masked Dancer has proven even more bizarre than its sister show, The Masked Singer, with celebrities disguising their identities under ridiculous costumes and judges attempting to guess who they are based on dancing moves alone.

So far, Viper (Diversity member Jordan Banjo), Flamingo (Eternal’s Louise Redknapp), Beetroot (American burlesque dancer Dita Von Tees) and Rubber Chicken (sports legend Eddie the Eagle) have been unmasked, which leaves eight mystery dancers still to be revealed.

Sadly, we won’t be finding out who is under one of the remaining contestants’ masks tonight.

Why isn’t The Masked Dancer on tonight?

The Masked Singer had been cancelled tonight to make way for ITV’s football coverage ahead of Euro 2020. Tonight’s match is a friendly between England and Austria before England’s opener against Croatia on 13th June.

England will also face Romania on Sunday, giving the players a final chance to impress Gareth Southgate before the tournament begins.

ITV will share coverage of Euro 2020 with the BBC, and the broadcasters have already made changes to their usual scheduling, including moving EastEnders, Corrie and Emmerdale to on-demand.

When is The Masked Dancer next on TV?

Luckily, fans of the weird but wonderful talent show won’t have to wait long to see the eight remaining celebrities battle it out. The next episode of The Masked Dancer will air tomorrow (Thursday 3rd June) at 7:30pm on ITV.

As well as Joel Dommett resuming hosting duties, The Masked Singer judges will be aided by David Walliams.

