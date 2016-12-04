8.03pm Here's the final leaderboard...

7.55pm Top score of 38 for Danny and Oti - nailed it with 9,10, 9 and 10. Happy voting!

It has occurred to me and the rest of the people in my living room that Danny is a fake-tanned EastEnd version of Pierce Brosnan - and we love it.

7.46pm Claudia got her first 10! 9,9,9 and 10 - that's 37.

She really was on form this week, not usually a stand-out but brought home the bacon tonight.

7.45pm Len to Claudia: "I never worry that everything's going to go Pete Tong." For more cockney comedy genius, watch this...

7.40pm Claudia and AJ are channeling The Lion King tonight - throwback to how totally ROAR-some the outfits were last year...

7.37pm For Louise and Kevin it's three 9s and a 10 - that's 37. Great footwork. Great timing. Craig was loving it, Darcey said "yeeha". We liked it, too.

7.30pm "Flat-footed", "stilted" but "fantastic energy" according to Craig. Mixed reviews from the ol' judges - 7, 8,8 and 8 that's 31 for Rinder and Oksana.

7.24pm Someone's just told me Bruno is 61. No flippin' way.

7.23pm Rinder's facial expressions will never fail to amaze me.

So, so sassy

7.16pm 9,9,9 and 9 - that's 36 for Ore and Joanne

7.12pm Ore's dedicating tonight's dance to a special someone...

We're gonna try and do Gene proud tonight ? :) https://t.co/NhxhGyrCE0 — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 3, 2016

7.07pm So Anton du Beke is "singing". Make it stop. Please make it stop.

7.04pm Quarter-finals here we goooo!

6pm Super excited about tonight's show! The prosecco is a'flowing already. Although let's take a minute to remember that Ed Balls left Strictly last week and the wound is still very raw. No more of this...

Here's everything you need to know before tonight's show which starts on BBC1 at 7pm...

Anastacia

Ed

Balls



Tameka

Empson

Claudia

Fragapane



Lesley

Joseph



Daisy

Lowe

Danny

Mac



Naga

Munchetty



Melvin

Odoom

Ore

Oduba



Louise

Redknapp



Judge Robert

Rinder

Greg

Rutherford



Laura

Whitmore



Will

Young

Oksana

Platero





Karen

Clifton



Pasha

Kovalev

Joanne

Clifton



AJ

Pritchard



Oti

Mabuse

Katya

Jones



Janette

Manrara



Gorka

Marquez

Natalie

Lowe



Kevin

Clifton



Giovanni

Pernice

Brendan

Cole



Anton

Du Beke



Aljaz

Skorjanec