Strictly Come Dancing 2016: week 11 - as it happened
Everything you need to know about the musicals special
It was the musicals special tonight and the contestants impressed the judges with dances inspired by Broadway's finest, no less. Get the lowdown on this week's antics in our live blog below....
8.10pm All tens from us tonight with some shoddy ping pong bat score boards, plenty of prosecco and a less than functional camera. Until next week... goodnight!
8.03pm Here's the final leaderboard...
More like this
7.55pm Top score of 38 for Danny and Oti - nailed it with 9,10, 9 and 10. Happy voting!
It has occurred to me and the rest of the people in my living room that Danny is a fake-tanned EastEnd version of Pierce Brosnan - and we love it.
7.46pm Claudia got her first 10! 9,9,9 and 10 - that's 37.
She really was on form this week, not usually a stand-out but brought home the bacon tonight.
7.45pm Len to Claudia: "I never worry that everything's going to go Pete Tong." For more cockney comedy genius, watch this...
7.40pm Claudia and AJ are channeling The Lion King tonight - throwback to how totally ROAR-some the outfits were last year...
7.37pm For Louise and Kevin it's three 9s and a 10 - that's 37. Great footwork. Great timing. Craig was loving it, Darcey said "yeeha". We liked it, too.
7.30pm "Flat-footed", "stilted" but "fantastic energy" according to Craig. Mixed reviews from the ol' judges - 7, 8,8 and 8 that's 31 for Rinder and Oksana.
7.24pm Someone's just told me Bruno is 61. No flippin' way.
7.23pm Rinder's facial expressions will never fail to amaze me.
So, so sassy
7.16pm 9,9,9 and 9 - that's 36 for Ore and Joanne
7.12pm Ore's dedicating tonight's dance to a special someone...
We're gonna try and do Gene proud tonight ? :) https://t.co/NhxhGyrCE0
— Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 3, 2016
7.07pm So Anton du Beke is "singing". Make it stop. Please make it stop.
7.04pm Quarter-finals here we goooo!
6pm Super excited about tonight's show! The prosecco is a'flowing already. Although let's take a minute to remember that Ed Balls left Strictly last week and the wound is still very raw. No more of this...
? Never forget ? #Strictly https://t.co/qwuBm2g69T pic.twitter.com/Sx0nxL0nyB
— Radio Times (@RadioTimes) November 27, 2016
Here's everything you need to know before tonight's show which starts on BBC1 at 7pm...