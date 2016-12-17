Strictly Come Dancing 2016: meet the pro dancers
Everything you need to know about the Strictly pros putting the celebrities through their paces this year
Strictly Come Dancing is back! 2016 sees a brand new crop of celebrities trying to put their best foot forward live on the BBC1 dance floor.
Of course, every Strictly celebrity needs a super Strictly pro dancer to take them through. Find out more about all the professionals set to dazzle in this season of Strictly, including who their celebrity partner is, by clicking on the images below.
Don't forget the Strictly pros without celebrity partners...
News dancers Chloe Hewitt and Neil Jones didn't get paired with Strictly celebs this year, but don't worry: they'll still be performing in the group dances, running their eyes over the performances in Strictly's It Takes Two – and acting as back-up just in case there are any unforeseen injuries... Meet the two new dancers here.