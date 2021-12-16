Strictly pro Kai Widdrington says AJ Odudu has been the “dream partner”

It’s almost time for the Strictly Come Dancing final, and pro dancer Kai Widdrington couldn’t be happier with his celebrity dance partner AJ Odudu.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Widdrington – who joined the show for the 19th series – revealed AJ has been a “dream” to dance with.

“I was ecstatic to start dancing with AJ,” he said, recalling the moment he was told she was going to be his partner back in September. “My first season and to get a dream partner like this who has no dance experience even when people think she has. She hasn’t had any at all. I can categorically say that.”

He continued: “I remember the day when we came out and did that jive and it was just one of those moments where you’re like, ‘What just happened ?’ And then you know, we progressed throughout the series and have had ups and downs. We’ve been top of the leaderboard, bottom of the leaderboard, the dance-off and a dance disaster.

“And, you know, we came out and had an amazing semi-final with that Quickstep, where I felt like I was actually dancing with a professional dancer and it looked like that as well. She looked the part. I was in a tail and she was in a beautiful ballroom dress – her dream dress, which she’d asked to wear at some point in the series. Up until this point it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it.”

Things had been going very smoothly for AJ and Kai before this week, when it was revealed AJ had undergone an emergency scan on her foot following an injury.

“I’ve hurt the ligament in my arch, and I can’t put any weight on my foot at at all. So, we have missed a lot of training because I can’t stand up. I’m on crutches and I’m doing everything I can to try and be there,” AJ said.

The presenter is currently on crutches and isn’t allowed to put any weight on her foot, with the hope that she will be recovered in time for Saturday’s final.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on BBC One on Saturday 18th December.

