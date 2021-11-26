It may feel as though it has only just started, but we are already close to the end now for Strictly Come Dancing 2021, and we just need a couple more contestants to get eliminated before we know which celebs will be taking pride of place in this year’s final.

And what a series it has already been. We’ve seen some shock eliminations, had contestants drop out, and seen celebs go from the bottom to the top of the leaderboard in a week – the final looks set to be one of the most exciting in years. As for who will be there, that remains anyone’s guess as we really do have a tight contest on our hands and the favourite has changed from week to week.

But when is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final, and how many weeks do we have left of the show? Here is all you need to know!

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final?

We only have a few short weeks to go until the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final. It will air on Saturday 18th December 2021 and while that may still feel like a long way off, it really is just around the corner – we’ll soon know who this year’s Glitterball champion will be.

That won’t be all for Strictly 2021 though, as we have a Strictly Christmas special once again this year after the show was forced to abandon plans for the 2020 show. That will likely air on Christmas Day as it has in the past, although we are still waiting on the exact time it will go to air.

Moira Stuart, Anne-Marie, Mel Giedroyc, Fred Sirieix and Jay Blades have all been confirmed for the festive special so far – but who will be the Christmas champion for 2021?

Strictly Come Dancing continues this weekend on BBC One.