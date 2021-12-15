AJ Odudu has scan on foot after painful injury days before Strictly final

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Odudu has reportedly undergone an emergency scan ahead of Saturday’s final after injuring her foot in rehearsal.

According to The Mirror, the TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing finalist is currently on crutches and suffering “severe” pain in her foot.

Odudu, who is paired with professional dancer Kai Widdrington, is said to be “trying to rest her foot” ahead of the 2021 final this weekend and had to miss training yesterday, with the publication claiming that the pain in her foot was “terrible”.

The BBC has declined to comment on the story.

Odudu made it through to the final after scoring 40 and 39 for a quickstep to Benny Goodman’s Sing, Sing, Sing and a rumba to Maria McKee’s Show Me Heaven respectively.

She will be going up against Bake Off winner John Whaite, who’ll be dancing with Johannes Radebe, and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is dancing with Giovanni Pernice.

Last week’s semi-final saw the remaining contestants achieve some of the highest scores of the competition, with both Odudu and Ayling-Ellis receiving full marks from the judges.

However, unfortunately the show had to say goodbye to another couple ahead of this weekend’s exciting finale, with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu leaving the competition after a tight dance-off against Whaite, who was chosen by all four judges to stay.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One on Saturday 18th December.

