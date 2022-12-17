The finalist, who'll be performing three routines in this weekend's final, has received various comments from the judges over the last few weeks about focusing on technique, with Anton Du Beke saying in the weekend's VT that she needed to "control the power".

Strictly Come Dancing's Fleur East has opened up about the "tough" feedback she's received from the judges throughout her time on the show, adding that she's "not going to lose the power".

When asked about the judges' consistent feedback to rein in her power, the singer and radio DJ told RadioTimes.com and other press: "I didn't even know about this power until I came to Strictly. I've never heard the word so many times."

Fleur East and Vito Coppola in Strictly.

She continued: "I just think it's something that gets me through life. I've faced so many challenges – losing my dad was the biggest challenge, Strictly is probably a close second to that, and my power is I guess what gets me through.

"That's my inner strength. That is my power and I never want to lose that. And I remember [judge] Motsi [Mabuse] saying, 'Maybe it's just something we're not used to seeing and don't lose your power.'"

Fleur added that she's found it hard to deal with the "tough love" from the Strictly Come Dancing judges throughout her time on the show.

"I think all of the constructive criticism from the judges, to be honest with you, has been tough, but it has made me who I am now and it's made me the dancer that I am now.

"I wouldn't have been able to do some of the dances we've done without their feedback and it's been, I would say, tough love because without their guidance and without all of the notes they've given me I wouldn't be able to dance like I am now. So I'm grateful for the whole experience and I'm not going to lose the power, I'll keep the power."

Fleur will be taking on Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin in this weekend's final, however only one will emerge the 2022 Strictly champion!

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday 17th December at 7:05pm on BBC One.

