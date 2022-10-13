So far, we've said goodbye to two celebrities, with Richie Anderson becoming the latest contestant to be eliminated – and while that also means that his professional partner Giovanni Pernice is no longer on the show, he has since denied rumours that he wants to quit entirely .

The 2022 season of Strictly Come Dancing is well under way, with the Strictly line-up now entering Week 4 of the competition.

With the BBC recently releasing the songs and dances for Week 4, it's time for another episode of RadioTimes.com's Strictly Between Us – in which Associate Editor Helen Daly joins Entertainment and Factual Writer Lauren Morris to break down their predictions, hopes and worries for this weekend.

You can watch all three videos above, with part one – Footloose Forecast – seeing Helen and Lauren reveal which routines they're hoping will deliver, including Will Mellor's take on a Rumba and Fleur East's Argentine Tango, which will hopefully give her a boost in the competition.

In part two, Helen and Lauren predict which celebs will be the Tango Tops and the Ballroom Bottoms in this weekend's episode, with Tyler West becoming a front-runner after receiving the first 10s of the season last Saturday.

Meanwhile, RadioTimes.com also takes an educated guess as to where Movie Week favourite Tony Adams and Quickstep dancer James Bye may land on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

In part three, Lauren and Helen tackle this week's Foxtrotting into the Future, discussing what they would like to see from the rest of the season.

The upcoming episode of Strictly Come Dancing will see Tyler West perform the first Couple's Choice of 2022, while Hamza Yassin Sambas to Ecuador by Sash! ft Rodriguez and Jayde Adams takes on the American Smooth.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues on Saturday 15th October at 6:30pm on BBC One. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

