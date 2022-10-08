Strictly's Tyler West scores first 10s of season 20

Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell performed Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from 1967 film Half a Sixpence for Movie Week tonight, and scored a whopping 38 points for their dance.

It's only Week 3 of this year's season of Strictly Come Dancing , but we already have our first 10 of the season - in fact, not just one, but two!

Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke both scored the couple a 9, while the 10s came from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, with Ballas exclaiming: "It's never too early for that 10 from Shirley!".

Du Beke then said "Oh don't I feel like a party pooper" as he revealed his 9.

The judges' comments on the dance included Craig giving his iconic line of "fab-u-lous", while Motsi said it was "amazing" and "perfect". Shirley said that it was a "brilliant performance on every single level", and Anton said "it was brilliant" and noted how Dianne was having "the time of her life" during the performance.

The enormous scores saw Tyler and Dianne shoot up to the top of the leaderboard, passing last week's high scorers Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu who achieved a very respectable 34 points.

Other strong scores came from Fleur East and Vito Coppola with 29 points and Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima with 33. Kym's Charleston proved a particular hit with Anton, who called it the "best dance of the series" so far.

This season has so far only seen one contestant leave - Loose Women's Kaye Adams left the competition last week after a dance off with singer Matt Goss. Matt went on to perform the Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick this week with his partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

