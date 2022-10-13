The Strictly pro took to Instagram to address tabloid claims that he had threatened to quit due to being supposedly 'wasted' on the series this season.

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing can breathe a sigh of relief – Giovanni Pernice isn't going anywhere.

Giovanni shared a screenshot of the story in question on his Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "Lol I'm not going anywhere!!!"

His rep also denied the claims, telling The Sun that he hopes for "many more years" on the series and adding: "Giovanni is not leaving Strictly. He loves the show and loves working with the BBC."

The dancer and celeb partner Richie Anderson became the second Strictly couple to leave the competition last weekend, following on from Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington in Week 2.

Tess Daly with Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

The pair were in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola, who ultimately received three of the judges' votes.

Giovanni won the competition last year, when he was partnered with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. His 2022 stint marks his earliest departure from the competition.

Speaking of his exit, Richie had only praise for his pro partner, saying: "I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day.

"Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

