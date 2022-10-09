During the episode, hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly revealed that Richie Anderson and Fleur East had received the fewest votes and would therefore have to perform again.

Following an epic Movie Night on Saturday 8th October, Strictly Come Dancing continued this evening with the results show, which saw a second celebrity in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up eliminated.

First Richie and his dance partner Giovanni Pernice performed their Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King. Then, Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola performed their American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid, in a bid to impress the judging panel, including Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson BBC

After their performances, it was time for the judges to decide who they want to keep in the competition and who would be going home.

Craig chose to save Fleur and Vito, saying: "I would like to save the most accomplished technician and that is Fleur and Vito."

Motsi also opted for Fleur, adding: "I think it’s heart-breaking actually because I think both of you do not deserve to be here but this is how the public voted and based on this dance off I’m going to save Fleur and Vito."

Strictly's Fleur and Vito BBC

Agreeing with the others, Anton said: "Well I thought that was a well danced dance off. I thought both couples performed well, I thought one couple was a bit more sure footed about their performance and had a slightly better level of artistry about what they were doing, so the couple I would like to save is Fleur and Vito.”

With three votes, it meant Fleur had won the majority vote and would be staying in the competition regardless, however Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Richie and Giovanni.

"Well with the two couples the public put in the bottom two I would have saved Richie and Giovanni," Shirley explained.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about his Strictly experience, Richie said: "Do you know what as a strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of , and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show. The people behind the scenes in hair, make up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and i feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

More like this

On Saturday night's show, Richie finished in eighth place on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with just 27 points.

"Overall I would probably have to say this is one your best numbers so far," Shirley said after the performance.

"I thought it was absolutely wonderful," Anton added.

However Craig wasn't too pleased, saying Richie's performance lacked "fluidity."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit our dedicated Entertainment page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.