Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebrities and professional dancers will be performing for week one of Strictly:

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 first dances revealed

Susan Calman & Kevin Clifton - Viennese Waltz to Mad About the Boy by Dinah Washington

Susan Calman is mad about Kevin Clifton. We know this because she revealed she kept a picture of him on her fridge and wanted him to come and live with her. And then posted a picture on Twitter of him on her sofa surrounded by her five pet cats. As a Strictly superfan, we can't wait to see what Susan and Kevin will bring to week one. But we bet it's going to be amazing.

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard - Jive to Good Golly Miss Molly by Little Richard

This is classic Strictly. Find a song - any song - with the name of the celebrity in it. And so with The Saturdays singer Mollie King and pro dancer AJ Pritchard, they've gone full LOL and plumped for Good Golly Miss Molly. Eh! EH! She's already the bookies' favourite to win the show, but will Mollie get off to a flying start with this Jive?

Charlotte Hawkins & Brendan Cole - Foxtrot to The Best is Yet To Come by Michael Buble

Who doesn't love a bit of Buble? Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins will be hoping that she has many more weeks of Strictly ahead of her and that her best is yet to come after this debut with partner Brendan Cole.

Simon Rimmer & Karen Clifton - Paso Doble to Song 2 by Blur

The Strictly Pun Machine has clearly malfunctioned here. A few years ago, TV chef Ainsley Harriott was salsaing to Don't Touch My Tomatoes. Now, fellow chef and Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer has been given an angsty anthem to make his debut with alongside Karen Clifton.

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova - Cha-Cha-Cha to Dedication To My Ex by Lloyd ft. Andre 3000

What with all that 'Strictly Curse' stuff, we're not sure the song Dedication To My Ex is a good idea! Never mind, EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami will be Cha-Cha-Cha-ing with newbie Nadiya Bychkova, and we certainly get the feeling that Davood might turn out to be a bit of a mover. These two will be ones to watch!

Rev Richard Coles & Dianne Buswell - There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart) by Eurythmics

Why oh why isn't Rev. Richard Coles dancing to Livin' on a Prayer by Bon Jovi?! Frankly, we think it's an outrage. But There Must Be An Angel is still a solid pun, so we're going with it. Paired with new pro Dianne Buswell, the broadcaster previously revealed that a "hideously ambitious diva" could emerge once he gets dancing. We have literally everything crossed for this to happen.

Aston Merrygold & Janette Manrara - Foxtrot to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jnr

Former JLS singer and backflipper Aston Merrygold had to be paired with Janette Manrara. We think she's the only pro who's the right height for him! Last year, Janette and celebrity partner Melvin Odoom became the first pair to be voted out of the competition, so she'll be hoping it won't happen two years running. We reckon it's unlikely, somehow...

Brian Conley & Amy Dowden - Tango to Temptation by Heaven 17

When we think of comedian and TV presenter Brian Conley, the first thing that doesn't come to mind is 'Tango'. We hope newcomer Amy Dowden has managed to whip him into shape for week one and he won't be living up to his nickname of Dangerous Brian when he dances to Temptation by Heaven 17.

Jonnie Peacock & Oti Mabuse - Waltz to When I Need You by Luther Vandross

Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse are also dancing a Waltz to a rather romantic Luther Vandross song. Jonnie's already revealed that his Strictly expectations were "so low" that he already didn't think he was going to make the final, but we think he's going to be one to watch...

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones - Jive to Rockin' Robin by Michael Jackson

This is basically a Strictly Come Dancing staple; no series would be complete without it. The lucky couple jiving to this uplifting, bouncy classic are Joe McFadden and Katya Jones. If this doesn't get them off to a cracking start for the series, we don't know what would.

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez - Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin

X Factor's Alexandra Burke has already won one huge TV talent show; can she make it two? She's having a sedate start to the competition with this Waltz to the Aretha Franklin hit, and we think her and Gorka Marquez will make some magic on the dance floor with this.

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke - Waltz to This Nearly Was Mine by Seth MacFarlane

This seems like an anthem for Anton Du Beke and his time on Strictly. Despite this being his 15th series, he's never actually won the show before. But maybe This Morning and Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford will be the one to turn his fortunes around? We'll have to wait and see how she fares with this Waltz, which despite being billed as Family Guy creator's Seth MacFarlane rendition, is actually a Frank Sinatra classic.

Chizzy Akudolu & Pasha Kovalev - Cha Cha to Boogie Fever by The Sylvers

Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu previously revealed that she won a disco dancing competition when she was 13 years old, so Boogie Fever is going to be right up her street. With Gemma Atkinson, Davood Ghadami and Rev. Richard Coles all doing Cha Chas too, her and pro Pasha Kovalev will no doubt be busting out their best moves.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice - Paso Doble to Be Italian by Fergie

You see what they did there? Instead of dancing to Magic by Coldplay or Black Magic by Little Mix or something with an equally silly sorcery link, the Strictly producers have given Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice Be Italian. Hilare!

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec - Cha-Cha-Cha to There's Nothing Holding Me Back by Shawn Mendes

Let's hope nothing ends up holding former Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson back when she makes her dance floor debut alongside Aljaž Škorjanec dancing a Cha Cha for week one.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Saturday 23rd September

