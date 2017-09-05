"I am normally really competitive with pretty much anything but with this, my expectations are so low of myself that I’m not coming into this with a competitive attitude whatsoever," said Jonnie.

"I’m trying to be the best version of myself and be the best dancer that I can be but I don’t think that’s going to be high enough to do anything spectacular in the show. For me, I’m not thinking about the final because I don’t rate myself enough to make it there, but I think I’d be really happy if I could even get a score of 5 or 6 on the show. I’d be happy enough with that."

Oh dear. We're sure this is nothing some encouraging words, a bit of training and a hug or two from Claudia can't fix.

Asked what he's looking for in a dance partner, Jonnie said somebody who is able to "laugh, have a good time and really enjoy it", adding: "Someone who will want to push me and will make sure they will get on my case a bit but also someone that won’t go on it too hard because at the same time, I am competitive but I am here to have fun and push myself. I don’t think I’m particularly the best dancer in the world so I don’t think I’m going to make it too far."

Saying that he found Strictly a "hard one to say no to", Jonnie was also asked what he was most looking forward to.

"I think the feeling after the first or second show once you have got the groove of it and I’ve faced my fear of looking like an idiot in public and embarrassing myself. It’s a big reason why I want to do it; I want to get away from that."

So he might not think he's good enough for the final, but at least Jonnie's quietly confident he'll be making it to the second week!

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 at 7pm on BBC1.