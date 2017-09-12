All the gossip from day one of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 rehearsals
Kevin Clifton met Susan Calman's cats and Richard Coles already has a new nickname
It may have only been day one of training, but the Strictly Come Dancing class of 2017 have wasted no time in getting to know each other. And their pets.
Many of the celebrities and professionals managed to fit in a bit of tweeting in between the first day of rehearsals on Monday, with Susan Calman making good on her promise of essentially kidnapping Kevin Clifton by taking him to her house and enveloping him in cats...
Oh, and he also met Susan's wife!
Meanwhile Rev. Richard Coles revealed himself to be such a dance expert, he's multitasking already - and also tweeted that pro partner Dianne Buswell has started calling him "Revo". Amazing.
Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez were all smiles after they completed their first day of rehearsals:
And it turned out they were also training in the same place as Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara! Looks like those days of X Factor rivalry circa 2008 are firmly in the past...
Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova looked pretty elated to have finished for the day, although hopefully this isn't their finished routine:
And Mollie King and AJ Pritchard were rather chuffed to have nailed a single move. Well, everyone's got to start somewhere, eh?
Giovanni Pernice was also left speechless by partner Debbie McGee. We're hoping that's a good thing...
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 23rd September on BBC1