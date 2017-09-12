Oh, and he also met Susan's wife!

Meanwhile Rev. Richard Coles revealed himself to be such a dance expert, he's multitasking already - and also tweeted that pro partner Dianne Buswell has started calling him "Revo". Amazing.

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez were all smiles after they completed their first day of rehearsals:

And it turned out they were also training in the same place as Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara! Looks like those days of X Factor rivalry circa 2008 are firmly in the past...

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova looked pretty elated to have finished for the day, although hopefully this isn't their finished routine:

And Mollie King and AJ Pritchard were rather chuffed to have nailed a single move. Well, everyone's got to start somewhere, eh?

Giovanni Pernice was also left speechless by partner Debbie McGee. We're hoping that's a good thing...

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 23rd September on BBC1