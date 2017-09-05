"I had a very, very helpful and detailed briefing with the former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer which was very helpful indeed," he said. "Ed gave very good advice and a detailed training programme."

And what level of skill can we expect? After all, this is a man who hit the big time with pop band The Communards. Surely he's a born performer.

"I have extensive dance experience from the nightclubs of Ibiza in 1989 but unfortunately I don’t remember any of it at all," he admitted. "I did do ‘Alternative Miss World’ in around 1994 where I played the maracas for Miss Midlands South East."

But don't underestimate this man of the cloth: viewers can also expect the vicar's diva side to make an appearance.

"I am a competitive person, although I’m embarrassed of being competitive – so I try and mask it," he explained.

"But obviously everything will be revealed on this show, so probably a hideously ambitious diva will emerge!"

Strictly Come Dancing – The Launch airs on Saturday 9th September at 7pm on BBC1