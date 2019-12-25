Which Strictly professional has Chizzy been paired with? Graziano Di Prima

What series did Chizzy star in? Strictly 2017 - she was the first celebrity to be eliminated

Who was she paired with then? Pasha Kovalev

What is Chizzy Akudolu famous for?

Andrea Chizoba "Chizzy" Akudolu is best-known for playing heart surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby City, but her TV career began in 2002, when she won a BBC Talent Initiative called The Urban Sketch Showcase. This led to roles in EastEnders, Green Wing, Hollyoaks Later, Twenty Twelve and The Inbetweeners, as well as a regular in Holby.

The actress is no stranger to dancing, as earlier this year she took part in Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief with a duo from Casualty - together they performed Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars and came second.

Akudolu has also appeared in a range of children's TV - most notably starring in the lead role in CBBC's Jinx as Cookie, the Fairy Godmother.

What is Chizzy Akudolu dancing in the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special?

Akudolu will be dancing the Cha Cha to ‘Get the Party Started’ by P!nk.

What has Chizzy Akudolu said about returning for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Having been the first one out in 2017, Akudolu is higher hopes for the Strictly Christmas special.

"It feels completely different to last time," she told RadioTimes.com. "I think also the fact that we all know we’re all going home together, so there’s no real pressure, and nobody’s going to cry!"

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One