The group dance was Kovalev's last televised performance with Strictly stars including Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Nadiya Bychkova, who were joined on stage by Glee's Matthew Morrison and Strictly's own Oti Mabuse as well as Cheryl herself.

And while it may have been a group dance, fans were delighted that Pasha was in the spotlight...

But the whole performance reminded Strictly fans just how much we're going to miss him.

In his resignation, Kovalev thanked "all the members of the public who’ve supported me so much over these years,” before praising “the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is".

The Greatest Dancer final airs on Saturday 23rd February at 7:10pm on BBC1