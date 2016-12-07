Famous for: More than a decade as a professional partner on Strictly Come Dancing, alongside her husband James Jordan.

Ola partnered celebrities including Iwan Thomas, Ashley Taylor Dawson and series seven champion Chris Hollins before stepping down last year.

Biography:

Ola was born Aleksandra Grabowska in Poland, where she began dancing at the age of 12.

After winning Poland's Open Championships in 1999, she paired up with new dance partner with James Jordan, who she went on to marry in 2003. The two competed and taught together internationally before signing up for BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, the show which made them household names, in 2006.

While James later became unhappy and quit the show in 2013, ranting on Twitter about how Strictly was biased and fixed and the dancing was poor, Ola kept going for another two years and has remained a fan – this year heaping praise on Ore Oduba, Ed Balls, Greg Rutherford, Laura Whitmore and Lesley Joseph.

However, she has also been outspoken about her criticisms of her former employer.

This will be Ola's first reality TV appearance, though husband James has previously starred in Celebrity Big Brother. Considering her pride in her body and her annual sexy calendar, she is sure to embrace the chance to strip down to her bikini in the jungle...

