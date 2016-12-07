Famous for: Being a member of the Moffatt family on Channel 4's Gogglebox and one of the stand out stars of the show. Latterly for presenting on the radio and for releasing a fitness DVD about weight loss.

Scarlett is proud northerner who hails from Bishop Auckland in County Durham.

She rose to fame alongside mum, Betty,dad, Mark and her little sister Ava in Channel 4's smash hit reality format Gogglebox which sees ordinary people around the country dissect the best (and worst) of this week's British television schedules. A stand out star of the show, Scarlett quickly became a social media darling thanks to her sharp witted observations and dry delivery.

A keen Twitter user herself, Scarlett (who can be followed at @ScarlettMoffatt) has ammassed over 350,000 followers who like to enjoy her real-time commentaries on television throughout the week - as well as hear her funny thoughts on other events of the day.

Since becoming a recognisable face on television, Scarlett, who worked as a disability advisor to students when Gogglebox became popular has now began presenting on Capital radio in the north east, has written a book including some of the trademark wisdom she shares on Channel 4 and the radio, and has more recently followed in the footsteps of many young celebrities by releasing a fitness DVD detailing how she lost a considerable amount of weight.

You can't help but think Scarlett will be one of the most entertaining members of this year's Jungle campmates.

Here's Scarlett delivering one of her trademark commentaries on British television as part of Channel 4's Gogglebox.

And here's our Scarlett as she takes to the airwaves on Capital in the north east...