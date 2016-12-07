Famous for: Being a model, presenter on MTV and Britain's Top Model (amongst other shows), hosting the Capital Breakfast radio show, appearing on Strictly Come Dancing... and a well reported on/off relationship with George Clooney in the 2000s.

Biography: Lisa Snawdan (yes, that's her birth name) changed her name to Snowdon in her late teens when she began working as a model. She quickly became an extremely successful fixture in the British industry, working for some of the biggest brands and gaining a reputation for her work in high-fashion as well as commercial beauty adverts.

Snowdon developed a television career as a presenter working on MTV, before going on to become the presenter of Sky Living's smash hit reality show Britain's Next Top Model. Since then she's worked on a number of wellknown television shows including Something for the Weekend on Channel 4, Lorraine and Weekend Kitchen alongside Steve Jones.

Snowdon also holds the honour of being included in almost every edition of FHM's 'prestigious' Sexiest Woman in the World list for over a decade and was a cover star on several occasions.

Alongside professional dance partner, Brendan Cole, Snowdon came third in the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing, returning to the show for a Christmas special in 2015.

Lisa is also well known for her private life after becoming a tabloid favourite because of her relationship with TV and film heartthrob George Clooney in the 2000s. The pair reportedly met in this Martini advert...

Here's Lisa standing in for Lorraine:

Working on Next Top Model in the day...