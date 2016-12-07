Famous for: Performing as a stand-up comedian around the world and working as an actor in series like Skins and Inspector Lynley. He has also hosted Made in Chelsea discussion show Live in Chelsea.

Originally from Gloucestershire, at the age of 19 Joel moved to London and soon began a stand-up comedy career that would take him all around the globe. In his capacity as a comedian he’s appeared on Impractical Jokers UK, Russell Howard’s Good News Extra, Teenage Kicks and Channel 4’s World of Weird.

At the same time he embarked upon an acting career that saw him star in the likes of 2008 World War Two drama The Edge of Love, BBC Switch comedy Popatron, Casualty and E4’s Skins, where he had a recurring role as D.C. Sweeney.

More recently Joel has hosted Made in Chelsea discussion series Live in Chelsea, was the face of MTV and appeared on Sky 1’s Bring the Noise and The Chase: Celebrity Special.

Let’s just hope jokester Joel has the sense of humour to make it through the trials ahead of him in the Jungle.

Here’s Joel going bare as a forfeit on Impractical Jokers….

…and here he is delivering his unique brand of stand-up fun.