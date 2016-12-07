Twitter: @SamanthaQuek

Famous for: Sam was part of Team GB's Rio 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning women's hockey team

Biography: Hockey star Sam Quek was a key part of Great Britain's historic triumph in the Rio Olympics hockey tournament. As a defender, she was integral to Team GB's unbeaten run, which culminated with the jubilant penalty shoot-out win against the Netherlands.

More like this

Sam won her first cap in 2008 while she was still at university and has gone on to represent her country a total of 50 times. She was also part of the side that took silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, the same year that she first captained the team.

Following a leak of records from the World Anti-Doping Agency, Sam took a stand over the issue of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), which allow athletes to use certain medication such as the inhaler she had used some years ago. She defended the need for TUEs and criticised the potential stigma that could be attached to them.

Born on the Wirral in Merseyside, Sam is a massive Liverpool FC fan (as a glance at her Twitter account will confirm) and also follows American Football. She is of Singaporean descent.

Advertisement

Apart from the numerous interviews she did following Team GB's Olympic win, Sam is a relative newcomer to TV – although earlier this year she and her boyfriend did take part in BBC1's antiques game show For What It's Worth.