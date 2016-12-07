Famous for: The Welsh presenter is best known for co-hosting C4 word-crunching game show Countdown from 1982 until 2008 (she was replaced by Rachel Riley). She’s also headed shows such as The Pride of Britain Awards and Better Homes.

Twitter: You can follow Carol on Twitter via (@carolvorders)

Biography:

More like this

She started her career as a junior civil engineer at Dinorwig Power Station, but Vorderman joined countdown aged 21 after her mother noticed a newspaper advert asking for women with good mathematical skills. She appeared on the first series of the show in 1982, but her role largely revolved around the numbers game round.

Soon her role increased and she began co-hosting the show with Richard Whitely until his death in 2005. She continued presenting the show with Des Lynam (2005-2007) and Des O'Connor (2007-2008).

On 13 November 2008, Vorderman filmed her last ever episode of Countdown, with her children and many previous Dictionary Corner guests in the audience.

After Countdown, Vorderman hosted ITV’s Loose Women from 2011-2014. She’s also hosted the Pride of Britain awards since 1999 and appeared on almost every entertainment show on TV, from Lip Sync Battle UK, to 8 Out of 10 Cats, to The Apprentice: You're Fired!.

She was also a contestant on the second series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 (she went out week two).

You might also remember Vorderman from old adverts for debt consolidation company First Plus between 1997 and 2007.

Advertisement

But hopefully you can't recall her short venture into videogames. In 2007 she released Carol Vorderman's Sudoku for PlayStation 2 (spoiler: it wasn’t a hit with kids).