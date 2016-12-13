Famous for: Winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent with dance troupe Diversity back in 2009.

Twitter: @Jordan_Banjo

Biography: Jordan’s been dancing from a young age, forming street dance group Diversity with his brother Ashley as a teenager.

On first appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, Jordan and Diversity’s moves ensured they instantly became hits with the judges.

And Diversity went all the way, winning a spot in the Royal Variety Performance ahead of favourite Susan Boyle.

Since BGT, Diversity have embarked on years of touring, but Jordan found time alongside fellow troupe member Perri Kiely to become a backstage presenter for the fourth series of Got to Dance in the Spring of 2013.

Jordan and Perri also went on to present the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2014, 2015 and 2016.