After the revelations of the Seer, a format-changed final and, as ever, an impressively dressed Claudia Winkleman, Leanne and Jake were announced as the winners of the treacherous game!

As it was revealed they took home a whopping £94,600, there were hugs, tears and screams aplenty!

The final saw one Traitor standing, Charlotte, whose status in the game had been revealed to Francesca, who won the chance to become the Seer in a brand new twist that flipped the game on its head.

It was down to the remaining Faithfuls, Leanne, Alexander and Jake, to work out who was telling the truth as the final roundtable was upon them. In an added twist to the series, the final five didn't have to reveal their true identities as they left.

Instead, the remaining players had to trust there were no Traitors left in the game.

This led to the remaining Faithfuls banishing Charlotte and later wrongly sending home Alexander and Jake.

The Traitors season 3 kick-started on Wednesday 1st January, as 25 new players entered the game, but there was a shock in store in the opening episode.

As the game only has room for 22 players, three of them had to sacrifice their position, but it wasn't long before they returned and the remaining contestants had to take part in a mission to save them and add money to the prize pot.

This saw Fozia and Alexander enter the game, leaving Jack sent packing once again.

Elsewhere, host Claudia Winkleman chose her Traitors in Armani, Linda and Minah, the latter who played a good game until episode 10, when she banished and turned on by recruited Traitor Charlotte.

As she was the only Traitor standing, Charlotte had to then recruit herself and chose Freddie, who was given the ultimatum of becoming a Traitor or being murdered - but she had a trick up her sleeve.

With the knowledge that Leanne had a shield, Charlotte suggested they killed Leanne, with Freddie none the wiser about his fellow Traitor throwing him under the bus.

The penultimate roundtable saw Freddie banished, leaving the final five players to battle it out in tonight's episode.

The Traitors season 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

