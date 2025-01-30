Who is Jordan Dargan? The Apprentice 2025 candidate and animation entrepreneur
Jordan is this year's youngest candidate!
There are just hours to go before The Apprentice makes it way back to screens for its 19th season, with 18 business hopefuls all keen to impress Lord Alan Sugar with their business plans and savvy minds.
Taking on convenience store owner Amber-Rose Badrudin, pizza company owner Anisa Khan and plenty more is entrepreneur Jordan Dargan, who wants to show the youth the creative power available at their fingertips.
Jordan is hoping to prove that "age is just a number and location is just a time zone" as he takes on The Apprentice 2025.
Only time will tell how he will fare in the competition, but in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Jordan Dargan ahead of his debut.
Who is Jordan Dargan?
Occupation: Animation entrepreneur
Location: Dublin
Jordan Dargan is an animation entrepreneur from Dublin who has always dreamed of making his debut on The Apprentice, and now he is living that very dream!
With his business, Jordan has collaborated "with the world's fastest-growing men's jewellery brand", which received over 3 million views on social media.
Dissimilar to his fellow candidates, Jordan doesn't believe he "deserves" Lord Sugar's investment, and that he instead must work for it.
"I will out-work, out-smart, and out-perform anyone Lord Sugar puts in front of me," he said.
What is Jordan Dargan's business plan?
Jordan has plans to turn his "one-man band into an orchestra of the world's most talented 3D artists" in a bid to take his business to the next level.
Does Jordan Dargan have social media?
He does! You can follow Jordan on Instagram @jordandargann, where he currently has over 2,000 followers.
His business, Rendify Studios, is also active on social media and can be followed via the Instagram handle @rendifystudios.
The Apprentice returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Thursday 30th January 2025.
