Only one of the Rulers left over at the end could take home the prize pot that the Grafters accrued from their work-shifts, but contestants could rise up to the penthouse, or be voted out and sent down to the basement.

Following reports that the show had been cancelled, A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed to Deadline: "Rise and Fall was a great show that we were very proud of and attracted strong audiences, but Channel 4 is all about the new and we want to make space for the next great new reality idea.

"We would like to thank Greg and the talented team who made such a hugely fun and innovative show."

More like this

Greg James on Rise and Fall. Channel 4

This news comes as The Traitors has just finished airing its second season, which was a huge ratings hit while also being hailed by fans of the first season.

Read more:

The ratings success also spilled over to the show's BBC Two companion series, the final episode of which received a live viewership of 3.1 million.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors has already been recommissioned for a third season on BBC One, while new seasons of its international versions will also be coming to BBC iPlayer.

The second season of the Australian version is already available on the platform, while season 2 of the US version, and the first season of the New Zealand iteration, will arrive later in the year.

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

Rise and Fall is available to watch in its entirety on All4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.