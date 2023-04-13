Channel 4 reality show Rise and Fall has crowned its first ever winner, after the series drew to a close tonight following four weeks of ruling and grafting.

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for the Rise and Fall finale.

Going into tonight's final, six contestants remained as Rulers – Eddy, Matt, Moses, Rossi, Ramona, and Sydney – and they had to rely on support from the Grafters and returning fallen Rulers to make it into the final five.

In the end, it was Rossi who didn't make the cut, with the TikTok star voted out after a bricklaying Work Shift saw the final cash added to the prize fund – which eventually stood at a whopping £85,610.

The remaining contestants were then eliminated one by one by each other, leaving Eddy and Sydney as the final two before the former was eventually chosen by his fellow contestants as the most deserving champion.

Eddy and Greg James in the Rise and Fall final. Channel 4

"Thank you so much, I’m speechless at the moment…" Eddy said after he was announced as winner. "I think I need a pint of champagne…"

He added: "I look at this game as an analogy for life. It has shown me that slow and steady wins the race, you don’t always have to be dog eat dog in this world… I never did well at school, never been top of the class and this feels like I’m top of the class. Oh my God!"

Meanwhile, runner-up Sydney said: "I’m just hoping when my daughter watches this back she’s proud of me. But, you know what, Eddy deserves to win and he’s proved it all the way through. I am so so happy for him to win."

The series – which came from the makers of the hit BBC One series The Traitors – was hosted by Greg James and saw 16 contestants attempt to climb the ladder of power whilst avoiding being eliminated from the top.

