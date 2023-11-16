In an exclusive clip revealed to RadioTimes.com, Ella becomes very tearful as she reflects on her time on the show and partnership with JJ, who she reentered the experiment with following her marriage to Nathanial.

After rewatching their vow renewal, during which Ella told JJ that she "wanted it to be you, but it isn't right now", Ella becomes very emotional on the sofa as she wipes away tears while leaning into JJ.

Asked by Mel Schilling what's making her feel this way, Ella says while fighting back tears: "He's the first guy to have accepted me and that means so much!

"No one else understands that because I face my whole life just being judged, just looked at as just this trans girl and not ever seen for me, and JJ is the first guy in my life that's ever just accepted me.

"He didn't give a s***, he didn't care about the label, and I think that's why I find it hard watching that back."

It comes after Ella "praised" Married at First Sight, while saying that show's like Love Island "would never".

She also opened up about her dating history, saying: "I've had a lot of guys interested, but as soon as they find out about me or it gets to a serious stage, they kind of cut it off because they're like, 'I'm a bit embarrassed by you. I don't want to tell my family and friends.' And I don't want to be someone's dirty secret!

"I feel like people aren't educated these days. I feel like they need the education. I don't want to harp on about it, I'd rather watch the show and see that I'm just as normal and relatable as these girls, and hopefully people will feel they can talk openly or date trans girls, whether pre-op or post-op.

"Mine's just because guys don't really accept me and I don't want to be someone's fetish."

