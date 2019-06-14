On Thursday night’s episode, Curtis confided in Danny that he once messaged Maura on Instagram because he found her attractive but, awkwardly, she never replied.

“I messaged her on Instagram one time telling her she’s really good-looking,” Curtis told Danny. “She never replied to me. It was beginning of this year.”

He added: "Obviously, my head's not turned at all."

Meanwhile, boxer Tommy’s head has, erm, done a "560-degree turn" for the former ring girl, much to Molly-Mae’s dismay. His flirtations with the villa's newest member caused a hell of a row with his other half – who didn't exactly get the sympathy of her fellow islanders...

