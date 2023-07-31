The islanders also showed their competitive streak as they took part in a sports day - which left one pair at each other's throats!

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 56 recap

The summer 2023 Love Islanders get pumped for sports day.

The day started with Ella Barnes chatting to her partner Mitchel Taylor, where she told him how she regretted selecting Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki as the couple they thought were the least compatible in the villa.

Both agreed that they should have chosen Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh, but Mitch said that the “damage was done” and they had to live with their decision.

It was then announced that the islanders would be taking part in a sports day - where they would compete in challenges such as the egg and spoon race, sack race and tug of war - and Molly and Tyrique Hyde were tasked with picking the teams.

With Ty at the helm, the red team sailed through to victory - but the win didn’t stop Ella Thomas and Ty having yet another row.

After a combination of being picked last by her boyfriend, and also hurting herself in the challenge, Ella wasn’t in the best mood - but Ty didn’t help matters by asking her over and over what the matter was.

“Little things are irritating me today,” Ella told him. “Any time I speak on anything, it becomes a big thing.”

Frustrated, Tyrique replied: “What’s your problem? We’ve been through this - communication.”

Ella fired back: “Sometimes when I say something and I’ve said this to you before - you shut me down all the time.”

Tyrique then walked away from their spat, and when his girlfriend declared he was “childish”, he told her to “shut up”.

Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor were voted off Love Island.

In the Beach House, Whitney said of the pair: “They’re either really, really good or really, really bad. When they’re bad, it’s an explosion that affects everyone.”

After getting some advice from Whitney and Jess Harding, Ella found Ty inside the villa - but their argument escalated and he branded her “selfish”.

“All you do is lie,” he told his partner. “This is what happens - you do something wrong, we argue, it makes it a big deal and then you want to start lying.”

“Two days as my f***ing boyfriend and you’re calling me all types of f***ing names!” Ella fired back.

Despite the huge argument, the pair hugged and made up before getting ready for the evening - where love was definitely in the air as the couples all split off to discuss their relationships and journeys since stepping foot in the villa.

But they soon got a shock when Maya arrived at the house!

The host revealed that all the couples had picked Mitch and Ella B as the least compatible - and that the most nominated pair had chosen to select Whitney and Lochan.

Maya then told the two vulnerable couples that the public had voted to save Whitney and Lochs, meaning it was time for Mitch and Ella to wave goodbye to their chance of winning the whopping £50k prize fund.

So which couple - Whitney and Lochan, Tyrique and Ella T, Zachariah and Molly, or Jess and Sammy Root - will be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023 in tonight’s grand final? You’ll have to tune in this evening to find out!

