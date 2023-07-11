The aftermath of Movie Night was still causing tensions between some couples in the villa – as well as for Mitchel Taylor, who was branded a “snake” by the boys for going behind their backs and trying to steal their partners!

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 36 recap

Montel McKenzie kisses Leah Taylor

The ructions of Movie Night continued to be felt throughout the villa, as the episode began with Jess Harding getting upset after her chat with Sammy Root, after he refused to take responsibility for comments he made to Mal Nicol, where a clip showed how he said he felt more for the Scottish beauty than Jess.

Speaking to some of the boys and Catherine Agbaje, Sammy revealed that his words to Mal hadn’t meant anything, and were just fuelled by Jess getting to know Mitch.

“I’m ready to be closed off, don’t tell her I said that, but do you know what I’m saying?” he told Cath.

Elsewhere, the boys weren’t happy with Mitch’s backstabbing, with Montel McKenzie branding his actions “not normal”.

“Man like that I think are bottom of the barrel, I’ll be honest,” Tyrique Hyde added. “Using another brother’s name to pull up your own thing, that’s crazy.”

Zachariah Noble agreed, and said: “It’s not nice when you consider someone to be your friend.”

The evening was an uncomfortable one for Tyrique and Ella Thomas, as the semi-pro footballer had to watch clips of his partner getting close to Ouzy See.

And although he was feeling jealous, Ella was keen to put the matter to bed once and for all, and told him: “I don’t want us to be drama anymore so I feel like we should squash it now, and you can do the same.”

The next morning, everyone agreed that they “could be better” after the previous night’s events, but settled in for their morning debrief in various groups.

While the girls were annoyed at him for egging on the other boys during Casa Amor week, Ty said: “I stand by it, I don’t regret a single thing.”

Mitchel Taylor apologises to Zachariah Noble and Sammy Root.

However, his night of sleep did seem to put his mind at ease over things with model Ella, and he added of their previous troubles over the Ouzy situation: “It’s done now, I ain’t bringing it back up. Today’s a new day.”

Elsewhere, Ouzy was moving on and getting to know Kady McDermott – but he was worried she was feeling out of sorts after all the drama with his love triangle!

“Hopefully I get to speak to Kady again,” he revealed. “I think she thinks she’s second best after the Casa situation, like she’s just an option. But she’s not, so I just need to let her know that.”

After Movie Night showed what had really gone on between Montel and Tink Reading, his partner Leah Taylor admitted she felt like they were “back to square one”.

“The whole situation was more intimate than I thought,” she told the girls. “We just don’t need to compare people.”

And the morning saw the boys confront Mitchel about his behaviour, with Zach starting the conversation by asking: “How are you feeling, Snake Boy?”

“They took it all out of context, apart from the Molly [Marsh] one,” Mitch protested, but the boys were having none of it.

“It’s just a respect thing,” Sammy told him. “Doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or not - don’t put someone else down to make yourself feel better.”

“It just makes me question your character, Mitch,” added Ty. Eek!

Ouzy and Kady had another chat, where the returning Islander said she “didn’t take it personally” that he had got to know Ella in Casa Amor.

“As soon as I walked in [the main villa at the recoupling], I knew it was done,” said Ouzy, adding: “I’m happy with the situation I’m in now, though.”

But cautious Kady replied: “I just don’t want to jump into things. I used to jump into things really quickly when I was younger, and then when I actually got to know someone better, I was like, ‘Oh s**t, we’re probably not right for each other.’”

Montel and Leah also had an honest chat about their situation, and the former dancer told him how seeing the way he had been acting had left her feeling “scared”.

“If you were that interested in someone, why would that whole thing happen? That’s one thing that plays on my mind,” Leah told Monts. “If I didn’t have actual feelings for you, then I probably wouldn’t care, I’d be able to move past it. But it actually hurts.”

It was going to take a grand gesture to put them back on good terms, but that came later in the episode…

Another couple who were feeling the heat were Sammy and Jess, as the latter told the project manager that she felt “like s**t” over his actions.

“All I wanted last night was for you to own the fact that you said what you said and just apologise to me,” she told him. “I was crying and you didn’t even acknowledge me. You compared me to another girl and no one wants that.”

“What I said wasn’t true and I hold myself accountable to that because it just wasn't true,” replied Sammy. “I’m sorry that you didn’t like the way I've gone about things.”

But when aesthetics practitioner Jess told him that she felt like “second best in this situation”, Sammy retorted: “I feel like you’re just milking it. I’m done with going round in circles, Jess.”

He then had the cheek to tell the boys: “Every single time me and Jess get to a decent place, something pops up and ruins it.” Yes, you Sammy!

That evening, the Islanders were in for a treat as Montel went full Romeo and declared his feelings for Leah from the terrace.

As his friends watched on from the grass, the semi-pro footballer told Leah he had “grown from his mistake”, and added: “Every morning waking up next to you, I can’t help my smile. My thoughts and feelings towards you haven’t changed since the day I first laid eyes on you on our date.

“Coming in here, I never thought I'd meet someone half as good as you, and I think this is why this is so hard to deal with for me.

“All I want to do is prove to you that I’m the man you think I was, and that you know I am.”

The rest of the contestants cheered when he had finished, and Leah was left with tears in her eyes, and the pair kissed when Montel made his way back to the group.

“That was so nice, that really means a lot,” she told him.

Forgiveness appeared to be in the air, as Mitch pulled Sammy and Zach for a chat and apologised for snaking them, claiming he “didn’t want to be that dude”, and that he was “clutching at straws, trying to make connections”.

Accepting his words, Zach told him: “I value our friendship heavily. The fact I like you as much as I do is the reason I had to say something.”

Sammy agreed and added: “The fact that you’ve done that makes me rate you more.”

After revealing to Leah that she “actually fancies someone”, Ouzy was feeling the same way about Kady, telling the boys that he “wishes they were in a couple”.

And the next day seemed to confirm their feelings even more, as although Kady told him how she “keeps her cards close to her chest”, she later revealed in the Beach Hut: “Ouzy is so good looking. If I could build a man looks-wise, Ouzy is pretty close.” Could this be the start of a blossoming romance for the pair?

Abi Moores gets to know Scott van der Sluis

The morning also saw Sammy and Jess get back on the same page, as he apologised again and told his love interest: “It takes a lot for me to get feelings, but the whole way through Casa, I genuinely did find myself missing you and stuff. I’ll be real, it was quite scary but at the same time, it’s a bit of an eye-opener, like: 'Maybe this is telling you something.'”

And while he had just made up with the other boys, Mitchel was about to get a taste of his own medicine… after Scott van der Sluis began grafting on his girl, Abi Moores!

Telling Mitch that her chats with the Welsh footballer were “going well”, the gas engineer told the boys that he didn’t see Scott “as a threat” – although perhaps he could remind his face of that, as his scowl was casting shadows over the Mallorcan sunshine!

The Islanders could be in for a shock this evening, as the teaser revealed that they will be summoned around the fire pit. But what will happen? Tune in to find out…

