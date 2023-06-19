And last night’s episode certainly didn’t disappoint - as the islanders were rocked by a daytime recoupling.

After the shock dumping of Charlotte Sumner and André Furtado on Friday’s show, we couldn’t wait to see what producers had in store next for the Love Island 2023 contestants.

Filled with tears and tantrums from the likes of Leah Taylor, Sammy Root and Tyrique Hyde, the episode also had its sweeter moments as viewers watched new bombshell Scott van der Sluis grow closer to fan favourite Catherine Agbaje.

If you didn’t catch the episode, then fear not - RadioTimes.com has you covered with the handy recap video above.

Read on to find out all the drama from episode 14 of Love Island…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 14 recap

The islanders recouple.

The latest instalment began with the dumping of Charlotte and André, who were chosen by the safe islanders to leave the show.

While Dré’s exit left a distraught Catherine in tears, the experience seemed to have brought Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh closer.

The pair - who were not coupled up at this point - have been getting to know each other since he first entered the villa, and actress Molly was relieved when the other girls chose to save the personal trainer.

In a sweet chat around the fire pit after the drama had unfolded, Molly told Zach: "I’m so glad you’re here though," and her feelings were reciprocated when Zach admitted nearly being sent packing had "made things clearer" about the way he feels for Molly.

Also saved by the rest of the villa was project manager Sammy, who, like Zach, admitted the experience had given him "major clarity" over the way he feels for his partner, Jess Harding.

While he had spent a few days getting to know bombshell Leah, Sammy told Jess he could picture a future with her, and - much to Jess’s delight - the couple shared their first kiss.

But some of the islanders were sceptical of Sammy’s motives.

While gas engineer Mitchel Taylor told the boys that Sammy had realised he "needs to grab on tight" to Jess to keep his place in the show safe, Ella Thomas told Jess that she thought it was "a little bit convenient" that he had waited until after the dumping to tell her how he feels - something which she later repeated to his face.

Jess Harding and Sammy Root argue.

Later, tensions ran high between Tyrique and Ella as they had yet another argument after she had a chat with new bombshell Scott - mere moments before she received a text saying the islanders must recouple.

Gathered around the fire pit, Tyrique chose to pair back up with Ella, telling her: "I see a lot of potential for what we could have." But while their rocky romance may be back on track for now, how long will it last?

More like this

Zach finally grabbed his chance to couple up with Molly, while Medhi Edno and Whitney Adebayo - who viewers watched get flirty over a suncream massage! - and Sammy and Jess stayed together.

Goalkeeper Scott chose to pair up with Catherine - who he had enjoyed chatting to that day - and Mitchel picked Leah.

However, the former dancer was left in tears after Sammy labelled her "a test" during his speech to Jess.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After admitting to both Molly and Ella that she was unhappy with the way she had been treated, Leah pulled Sammy for a chat later that evening and asked why he hadn’t been honest with her, after he had flirted with her while also deciding to go all in with Jess.

"At the end of the day, that’s not my problem," Sammy retorted. "I apologise for the way my actions have made you feel, but I haven’t done anything wrong."

After watching the action unfold, a supportive Jess talked the situation through with Leah, branding the way Sammy had treated the former dancer as "disgusting" and agreeing that she "deserved so much better".

And while the couple began the episode on cloud nine, things turned sour when Jess confronted her beau.

"I feel like you haven’t been completely honest with me," she told him, to which Sammy defensively replied, "Everyone’s making me out to look like a d***head."

"I preferred you - how is that leading someone on?" he added, before storming off. Eek!

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.