In the challenge, the Islanders are asked which couple are most likely to have their heads turned, to which Mitch and Ella B write Abi and Scott.

Ella B explains that when she came in as a bombshell, Abi wasn't "feeling it" with Scott, but has gone back to him because she had turned Mitch's head.

Meanwhile, Abi and Scott chose Mitch and Ella B, with Scott saying: "Let's face it, Mitch has tried to get to know every single bombshell that's walked through the door.

More like this

"The only reason none of us wanted to get to know Abi is because we felt sorry for you [Mitch]. You've been single for three weeks."

Mitch then responds to the awkward moment by saying: "Obviously I'm happy. Life's good. They're fake."

Read more:

Meanwhile, it's not just the boys who find themselves having a spat in the episode, with a dispute erupting between Whitney and Ella as they get ready for the evening.

Ella asks Whitney why she's "so salty" about the challenge earlier in the day, where Ella and Tyrique chose Whitney and Lochan as the "most smug" couple.

Whitney responds by telling Ella that she has "never met a selfish person like you".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later in the evening, Ella pulls Whitney for a chat, saying: "I want to get this off my chest because I don’t want to give it energy, but it actually upset me when you called me selfish in the dressing room.

"It really upset me because I wouldn’t speak to my friend like that. I feel like that was coming for my character."

However, Whitney doesn't back down, saying that she "wasn't joking" and reiterating that she thinks Ella does "sometimes" have "selfish tendencies".

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.