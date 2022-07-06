What happened in Love Island episode 30 last night? Full recap

While Paige Thorne let new boy Billy know that she wasn't interested on a romantic level, her partner Jacques O'Neill has other ideas over in the main villa.

Love Island's Casa Amor continued last night, with the islanders getting to know their new roomies better.

Jacques decided to "crack on" as Paige received feedback from new boy Samuel, who told her she was more into Jacques than he was into her, and it looked like she was being disrespected.

Meanwhile, Love Island fans think Andrew will recouple with Coco following their kiss.

Didn't get to tune in to Love Island last night?

You can watch Love Island on catch up, otherwise here's a full recap of what the Love Island 2022 line-up got up to in episode 30.

What happened in Love Island episode 30 last night?

Jacques O'Neill in Love Island 2022 ITV

The islanders woke up that morning, with the original boys giving updates of their first night in bed with the new girls.

Davide Sanclimenti revealed that he'd shared some kisses with Mollie Salmon, while Andrew revealed he'd been getting close to Coco Lodge in bed.

Jay Younger also enjoyed his night in bed with Chyna Mils, as the pair locked lips.

Over at Casa Amor, Paige confessed to the girls that she wasn't seeing a romantic connection with Billy Brown. The girls convinced her to let him know and she let him down gently. Billy was happy she told him, probably because he had his eye on another girl in the villa – Tasha Ghouri. That evening, the pair flirted before sharing their first kiss outside of a challenge.

Following her chat with Billy, Samuel chatted to the girls and told Paige that it looked like she could like Jacques more than he likes her. He also felt that Jacques had "disrespected" her in certain situations.

Back in the main villa, Jacques flirted with Mollie and Cheyanne Kerr. As he chatted to Cheyanne, she told him that she was happy if he wanted to "respect" his situation, at which point he told her he didn't want to.

He later opened up in the Beach Hut and said that he needed to take this test to see whether him and Paige were really right for one another.

It looked like Andrew's head could be completely turned as he and Coco spent the whole day together kissing in the pool and chilling out on the day beds.

And Dami Hope appeared to be very smitten with new girl Summer Botwe, who he created his own personal handshake with – do we hear wedding bells?

Back in Casa Amor, Danica Taylor convinced Indiyah Polack and Tasha to explore connections with Deji and Billy, because she didn't want them to waste the experience.

That evening Paige cried to Gemma Owen and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, as she feared that Samuel could be right. Meanwhile over at Casa Amor, Mollie told the girls that she wanted to share a bed with Jacques that night.

Could things about to go left for Paige and Jacques?

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

