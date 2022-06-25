The Radio Times logo

What happened in Love Island episode 19 last night? Full recap

All the latest from the Love Island villa.

Jay Younger and Paige Thorn
ITV
By
Published: Saturday, 25th June 2022 at 10:21 am
As Love Island continued on ITV2, there was another recoupling to shake up the Love Island villa.

As a text announced the news, the boys were in the spotlight in the Love Island line 2022 line-up. One single guy made his choice; while another swapped partners after his previous coupling fell apart.

A third endured a rocky road but ultimately weathered the storm, and there were a few disappointments to contend with.

If you missed all the action last night, or simply want a recap, here's everything you need to know - including how to catch up on Love Island.

What happened in Love Island episode 19 last night?

Charlie Love Island
ITV ITV

Jay, who had been coupled up with Ekin-Su, turned his attention towards Paige. Meanwhile, there was potential for trouble in paradise for Andrew as Tasha enjoyed a date with Charlie.

But Andrew was full of praise as he told Tasha she was "super nice and amazing", and that he wasn't surprised that Charlie had picked her.

She wasn't the only one Charlie spent time with in the latest instalment either, as he and Ekin-Su chatted about their own date together.

Later, there was tension bubbling between Andrew, Tasha and Charlie and everyone gathered for the official recoupling.

Happily, this started with a heartwarming reunion between Luca and Gemma, with Luca sweetly telling Gemma that he couldn't wait to "keep getting to know you."

Then Dami coupled up with Indiyah, expressing his desire to share a bed with her and "see where we could go." And with Jay interested in another lady in the villa, he left his pairing with Ekin-Su to pursue things with Paige. There was potential for more drama, though, as Paige shared a smooch with Jacques. Still, she claimed to be willing to try with Jay.

Ekin-Su was then chosen by Charlie, as Andrew decided to stick with Tasha after all - with the other Islanders disappointed by the result. We saw Dami and Luca discuss Tasha's treatment of Andrew, turning against her. Dramarama!

As the recoupling concluded, Danica was then left as the last girl standing as Davide chose to couple up with Antigoni - so Danica and Jacques paired up.

Love Island 2022 couples

As of episode 19, the Love Island couples are:

Gemma Owen & Luca Bish

uca chats to Gemma in Love Island
ITV ITV

Indiyah Polack & Dami Hope

Love Island's Indiyah and Dami
ITV ITV

Paige Thorne & Jay Younger

Jay Younger and Paige Thorn
ITV ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu & Charlie Radnedge

Ekin-Su and Charlie in Love Island 2022
Tasha Ghouri & Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
ITV ITV

Antigoni Buxton & Davide Sanclimenti

Antigoni and Davide on Love Island
ITV

Danica Taylor & Jacques O'Neill

Danica and Jacques in Love Island 2022
