New bombshell arrives in the Love Island villa – and will Lucinda move on with Aaron now Brad’s gone?

There’s was another new arrival on Love Island last night after bombshell AJ Bunker entered the villa just yesterday, shortly after Brad McLelland was sent home.

And it looks like the hair extension technician will waste no time getting to know the boys, with ITV teasing that she will try her luck with Hugo Hammond in tonight’s episode.

“You’re a very good-looking guy and you’re lovely,” she tells him, before Hugo comments that “it’s nice that someone else has come in”.

She then adds, “Although you say you’re nice and, don’t get me wrong, you’re nice – sometimes the good ones are the dark horses.”

And it’s not just Hugo that AJ has her eyes on, with tonight’s episode also seeing her get to know Teddy Soares, who asks her if she’s interested in spirits and star signs.

“I’m a big star sign person and I don’t want to find out what yours is because I’ll judge you!” she says, before pressing ahead and asking anyway.

When Teddy reveals his sign is Aries, she responds, “Is it? That’s actually my most compatible sign. I’m a Sagittarius. All my best relationships have been with Aries men.”

Later, in the Beach Hut, Teddy says, “It was interesting to have Faye [Winter] in my mind because I haven’t made things official with Faye. AJ is definitely someone I’d be looking to certainly speak to and get to know more about. There is a good old mystery and intrigue there, which is always enticing isn’t it?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Lucinda Strafford will be wondering about moving on after being left single by Brad’s departure from the villa, not yet knowing another new boy is already on his way.

And it looks like she could potentially think about coupling up with Aaron Francis after he tells her that he’d be interested in knowing her more.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she says, “Aaron is definitely someone I’d like to get to know more. We do have a good connection.”

Could there be a new couple on the horizon?

And that’s not all the drama for tonight, as there’s set to be yet another arrival at the villa – with Kaz informed that a new bombshell is on his way and has already chosen her as his first date.