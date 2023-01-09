Ahead of the winter season kicking off, Jama was asked who she would like to see make a return in the same way Adam Collard did for last year's season, to which she said: "Theo! I found him hilarious."

With the return of Love Island just around the corner, new host Maya Jama has revealed which ex-contestant she would like to see back as a bombshell - and she wants a return for season 3's Theo Campbell.

She continued: "That line about ‘leave with them’ - it was that. We were all feeling it and Theo actually said it. You need that honesty sometimes!"

In the 2017 season, Jonny sacrificed himself and was dumped from the villa so Tyla could stay, but Theo, who had developed a rivalry with Jonny, said that "if Tyla really liked him she should go as well really".

Theo on Love Island. ITV

Jama is taking over hosting duties for Love Island this year after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August 2022.

Whitmore recently revealed that the reason she left was because struggled with the impartial observer nature of the role.

She said: "There was only so much I can do as a host – I couldn’t support them or not support them. I couldn’t say anything. So you kind of have to go quiet, and that was hard for me because I like to be able to have those conversations."

Jama recently spoke about taking on the hosting job, saying that she believes she had always been in the producers of the show's "eye line" but that she was "super young when the presenter shifts were happening in the past", suggesting this may have stopped her from taking on the role sooner.

The first contestants for this year's winter season have now been announced, with a farmer, an airport security officer and a TV salesman among them.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm on Monday 16th January. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

