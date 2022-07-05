Love Island's Kaz Kamwi: 'Luca and Gemma are stronger than you think'

It seems Andrew Le Page 's head could be about to turn for new girl Coco Lodge , while Dami Hope has been kissing Summer Botwe, and Jacques O'Neill is about to crack on.

With Casa Amor in full swing, it's not looking very good for most of the Love Island couples.

However, there is one couple who appears to acing this test – Gemma Owen and Luca Bish.

Luca's been sleeping out on the day beds, while Gemma has been keeping it mostly friendly with the Casa Amor 2022 cast.

Former contestant Kaz Kamwi thinks they could be the ones to watch, saying they're "a lot stronger" than fans give them credit for.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for our Love Island Reality Check video series, Kaz said: "As it stands, the only couple who I think will survive Casa Amor is Gemma and Luca. I think they're going to survive."

She continued: "I really like Gemma, like I love Gemma. And I actually like Luca as well. Sometimes he stresses me out when he gives advice and I'm like, 'What did you say that?'

"I think part of me got worried at first as I thought he might be a bit too full on with her, but I think she actually likes it and I just don't really see either of them swaying. Unless something crazy happens, then I'd be like 'Whoa!'

"I'd be blindsided if they swayed. I think they're stronger than a lot of people give them credit for."

Asked who she thinks could make it to the Love Island 2022 final, which is expected to take place in August, Kaz had no doubts about Gemma and Luca.

However, the same couldn't be said for some of the other contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up.

"I think Ekin-Su and Davide will be in the final. They will be in the final together. They may break up and get back together, but they are the original, divorcee couple. I think they'll be in the final for sure," she explained.

"I see Indiyah in the final – hopefully with Dami, but after [Monday's] teaser I'm questioning myself. I see Paige and Jaques in the final. Part of me thought Jacques was going to turn and now I'm like, 'No he won't.' And then I thought Paige wouldn't turn and now I'm starting to think Paige would turn.

"I don't know. But, I see Gemma and Luca in the final, Ekin-Su and Davide, Indiyah and whoever she's coupled up with, and then I see Paige there. I would really like to see Andrew in there, but I don't know if that's going to happen."

