On Monday 6th June, season 8 kicks off with the first 11 contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up making their debut.

Get ready to see a batch of sexy singletons make their way to the Mallorca villa for a summer of love as ITV's Love Island is back for 2022.

This year's starting line-up includes the show's first ever deaf contestant as model Tasha Ghouri joins the show. She'll meet her fellow islanders on the launch day, including Michael Owen's 19-year-old daughter Gemma Owen, a paramedic from Swansea named Paige Thorne, and Brighton fishmonger Luca Bish.

Although the first set of contestants have now been confirmed, viewers can expect to see lots more islanders walk through the doors over the eight-week period. And the applications are still open for 2022, which means the producers could still be deciding on all of this year's contestants.

Interested in applying? Read on for everything you need to know.

Laura Whitmore on Love Island 2022 ITV / Lifted Entertainment

How to apply for Love Island

To apply for the ITV dating show, you will need to fill in a lengthy form and be prepared to answer questions about your mental health, physical health and fitness, sex life, sexual orientation, political opinions, religion, race and criminal history

All applicants must be at least 18 years old at the date of their application, and must not be currently employed by Love Island, Motion, the broadcaster or any company owned by ITV plc.

As well as this, applicants cannot be the immediate relative or live-in partner to anyone who works on the show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

All potential islanders must hold or be prepared to obtain a passport, which is valid until at least six months after the programme end date.

Applicants must then be exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of 10 consecutive weeks for production of the series.

Later in the application form, applicants will be required unfiltered images as well video footage and links to their social media accounts.

Advertisement

Think you have what it takes, fancy being a bombshell on the 2022 series, or thinking of joining for a future series, you can download the official application form.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.