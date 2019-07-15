The Love Island First Look, available on the app, shows Anton and Belle trying to pick up the pieces of their relationship following their explosive row on last night’s show.

Anton left Belle feeling mightily annoyed after he gave his number to a Spanish sales assistant – and things blew up after Anton chose to kiss Anna on the lips during the “snog, marry, pie” challenge.

With Anton saying him and Belle were “done”, and Belle telling Anton she wasn’t “going to lower her standards” for his sake, things between the two looked pretty much over. However, in the preview Anton has a little rethink following a night sleeping on the sofa.

Confiding in Curtis on the bean bags, Anton explains, “I want to be there for [Belle] as a friend, but I need to decide in my head if I want anything more than that as well.

More like this

“Do I really want someone that can talk about me in that manner when they’re annoyed? I don’t want to be in a fiery relationship.”

Belle is in a similar quandary, telling Francesca, “I just feel he was shutting down what I was saying. I felt he was using it as a cop out to end things.

“I’d rather he just said that outright. “

Voicing his concerns to Belle at the fire pit, Anton explained, “Regardless of the situation, I think we’re going to disagree. The bottom line is that you feel I’ve mugged you off and I feel like you’ve mugged me off.

“You’ve got so many good qualities that I’m looking for. Yes, you’re a bit fiery and yes maybe you mugged me off a bit yesterday but there is so much good in you. I feel like if you want to work at this, we can just get back to where we were. If that is what you want as well?”

With the ball in Belle’s court, could she rekindle her relationship with Anton? Or is another couple vulnerable to being dumped from the island?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2