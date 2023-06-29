Unfortunately, the islanders didn't have many compliments for the chefs, as they served up a mushy pasta dish, which they renamed 'pasta mash'.

Didn't get to tune in to Love Island last night? Well, we have a video recap above, as well as a detailed recap below.

What happened on Love island 2023 summer last night? Episode 24 recap

Whitney was still feeling pretty emotionally after Mehdi's exit, as she broke down in tears while talking to the other girls.

That evening, the other islanders comforted her and Sammy, who was also now single since Mal Nicol's departure.

The next day, Whitney decided to explore her options, and pulled Montel for a chat. As they chatted the boys and girls teased his partner Leah Taylor as she watched on from afar.

Following the conversation, Leah pulled Montel for a chat to ask if it was just one-sided or if Montel was also interested in Whitney.

Montel said that although he thought Whitney wished it was more, he only saw her as a friend and just wanted to continue focusing on them.

That afternoon, Jess Harding received a text, revealing that Whitney and Sammy would be cooking dinner for all the other islanders. Off they went to get ready for the evening, which saw the duo serving up "pasta mash" and a sexy sundae.

As the islanders sat in their couples, the conversations got a little bit romantic.

Montel complimented Leah and took cute pictures of her, Jess and Mitchel Taylor talked about her possibly rekindling things with Sammy, and Tyrique Hyde asked Ella Thomas if her head could turn - she said no, and that if he wanted to be a "f**k boy", he'd have to do that somewhere else.

Meanwhile Kady McDermott and Zachariah chatted about their interests, which couldn't be further from each other's... awks!

Watching from the kitchen, Whitney told Sammy that she might like to talk to Zachariah, and he encouraged her to go for it.

After the dinner, Jess and Sammy sat down for a chat to talk about where the heads were at. But, that wasn't the only hot conversation happening that evening as Whitney flirted up a storm with Zach, and he was definitely feeling it!

Could Zach be about to enter another couple for season 10?

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.