After a hugely dramatic week, the islanders got to have a bit of fun in episode 51, taking part in the Cocktail Shakeup challenge and chatting about life outside of the villa – but it wasn't long before they gathered around the firepit for another dumping.

While it was hard to follow Monday night's talent show , Love Island returned to ITV2 yesterday evening for its latest episode, and it was challenge time yet again.

Casey and Rosie were dumped from the Love Island villa last night. ©ITV Plc

Episode 51 picked up after Monday night's talent show – however, the islanders were still in a musical mood, with Tom Clare breaking into song once again. "I wish I could do it all again," Casey O'Gorman said. "Ending on Tom's singing, that was the best one to end on, everyone singing together, I got goosebumps."

The next day, the villa broke down the night before, with the girls saying that Ron Hall's Rubik's Cube talent was the best of the night, while the boys ripped into Casey over his trumpet skills which, to be fair, was somewhat deserved.

Soon after it's challenge time as the islanders head off to play Cocktail Shakeup. Working in their couples, the girls chuck liquid into the boys' helmets, which are topped with plastic glasses, before the boys empty the collected liquid into a container on the other side of a slippy mat. So fairly simple, then!

After a lot of slipping, sliding and spilling, Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were declared the challenge winners.

Back at the villa, the islanders got dressed up for a party, with the boys promising one another that they'll reunite after the show at least once a month. Aw!

Outside on the decking, various couples are dissecting their relationships, with Will Young and Jessie Wynter planning to live in a country house together, while Ron and Lana Jenkins say that they can't wait to experience "everything" together.

While Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad have already said "I love you", Tanya told the girls that she wants him to ask her to be his girlfriend in an "extravagant" way, adding: "I'm very extra. I need a parade, fireworks."

That moment didn't happen last night, however Shaq and Tanya did exchange a few sweet sentiments, with Tanya saying that they "complete each other".

Just as Tom was chatting to the boys about who could get married and have children outside of the villa, they were interrupted by a text. After Monday's public vote, there were three couples vulnerable to a dumping: Tanya and Shaq, Rosie Seabrook and Casey, and Jessie and Will.

Ultimately, it was Rosie and Casey who received the fewest votes and had to pack their bags. Unsurprisingly, the Three Muskateers were devastated, with Tom breaking down in tears as he waved goodbye to Casey.

Unfortunately, Casey and Rosie will be missing tonight's baby challenge, with the islanders getting a taste of parenthood in the villa.

