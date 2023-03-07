From Ron Hall confronting Samie Elishi about all the gossiping regarding his game plan to the highly-anticipated and always entertaining talent show, last night's episode packed a lot in. However, if you missed it, not to worry.

The 2023 season of Love Island hit the 50-episode mark last night — and while we're less than a week away from the final, the drama isn't dying down any time soon.

You can catch up on everything that went down around the firepit with RadioTimes.com's latest recap video.

Also, don't forget to check out our companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Casey performing his talent on winter Love Island 2023.

Episode 50 began with a livid Ron pulling Samie for a chat after learning that the other islanders think he has a game plan ahead of the final, while Lana Jenkins was in tears over all the gossiping.

"I'm not having the whole gaff think that after one challenge I'm playing a game," he told Samie, who replied: "That's the way it's been perceived Ron and people were talking about it." By people she must mean herself and Tom Clare...

He then said that if the islanders have an opinion of him they should tell him to his face, however Samie was adamant that she wouldn't be "cleaning up all of that" for him. Poor Ron really can't catch a break at the moment!

After a night of tense conversations and hushed whispers, the islanders went to bed and the next morning, Lana had a few choice words for the girls. Speaking to Samie and Rosie Seabrook, the make-up artist broke down and said that she felt as though they didn't have her back during the whole Ron rumours situation.

Hoping to cheer her up, Samie suggested that they put on a girly breakfast for Lana and they succeeded, with the fan favourite saying that was "just what [she] needed".

The whole villa was then in for a treat when an incoming text announced the return of the talent show, with the islanders dispersing to practise their talents.

Shaq Muhammad took to the firepit stage first, flexing his muscles as his supposed talent, before Lana brought out the magic with a card trick – although she fumbled it right at the end. Kai Fagan brought out his inner Leo DiCaprio, drawing Will Young like one his French girls, while Samie donned her tap shoes for an impressive performance.

Arguably, one of the best talents of the night saw Ron solve a Rubik's Cube in less than 90 seconds, while Casey O'Gorman whipped out his trumpet and played a slightly questionable version of Frere Jacques to the stifled giggles of his co-stars. Next up was Sanam Harrinanan, who showed off her ability to cry on demand, before Will was MC Farmer with his rap skills and Tom made his debut as a tone deaf Bruno Mars tribute act – but at least Samie enjoyed it.

The episode ended with the public vote opening once again as viewers got the chance to vote for their favourite couple. With a dumping on the horizon, we'll have to see which islanders make it to Monday's final.

