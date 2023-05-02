It wasn't long before two more from the I'm a Celebrity alumni database were invited back, with Dean Gaffney (2006 contestant) and Joe Swash (2008 winner) heading to the savanna for more Bushtucker antics.

We're heading into week 2 of I'm a Celebrity South Africa , and while we watched as Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith were eliminated from the show last week, we said goodbye to another campmate in tonight's (Tuesday 2nd May) episode.

But who was the latest to leave and what did the campmates get up to in this evening's instalment? Here's everything you missed in episode 7.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 7 recap

Tonight's episode of I'm a Celebrity South Africa opened with the campmates reeling from the news that they'd be voting out one of their fellow contestants for the next savage elimination. Amir Khan quickly piped up, however, saying that he'd be happy to go home and was missing his family.

After each of the celebs had their say in the Bush Telegraph they headed to bed, dreading the elimination news in the morning – and it's safe to say that none of them slept well that night!

Amir Khan became the latest campmate to leave the South African show. ITV

The next morning, Ant and Dec arrived and announced that Amir – who had just been on toilet-emptying duty with Phil Tufnell – would be the next person leaving the camp. After saying his goodbye and some tears from Paul Burrell, Amir said that he'd had "one of the best experiences" of his life on the show and that it was better than his time in the Australian jungle, which is quite the achievement considering there weren't any strawberries for him to scoff this time.

Back in camp, the celebrities started chatting about Coronation Street storylines, resulting in a discussion about coercive control.

"What I love about this camp is that one minute you can be talking about your favourite pizza topping and how many scoops of ice cream you can have when you get out, and the next minute you can be talking about some really heavy-hitting subjects," Myleene Klass said.

Later in the day, Carol Vorderman was chosen to take on Tanks of Torment and picked Fatima Whitbread to do the challenge with her. The trial required the Countdown star to swim underwater and unscrew stars from a tank, popping up through various portholes to take in air. Admitting that she has a fear of drowning, Carol struggled throughout the challenge, telling Fatima: "I'm really not happy about this."

Despite stopping before the final tank, Carol managed to bag seven out of 10 stars for camp. Meanwhile, Paul was teaching his fellow campmates how to curtsy properly, being most impressed by Helen Flanagan's skills. "It's a 10 from me," he said.

It was then time for new recruits Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash to enter camp, being welcomed in with an eating challenge: Flipping Disgusting. They each were given the chance to win individual campmates a treat by drinking a vile concoction and Dean was up first, taking on blended cow vagina to win Helen some lemonade.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney on I'm a Celebrity South Africa. ITV

Unfortunately, the actor was immediately sick after taking a first sip but was able to win the treat by finishing off the rest. "Do it like a shot, like a Jäger," Joe said whilst coaching him through. Joe was next, drinking blended maggots to win Phil some wine gums and despite gagging throughout, he managed to drink the thick liquid.

As for how the pair did in the rest of the trial, we'll have to tune in tomorrow night to find out just how many treats they won!

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.