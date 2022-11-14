Also in Sunday night's episode, the first camp leader was voted for, as Matt went head-to-head with Mike Tindall for the title.

I'm a Celebrity continued last night (Sunday 13th November) with Matt Hancock taking on another Bushtucker Trial. This time round it was House of Horrors, which saw him winning a total of nine stars.

Didn't get to tune in? Well, RadioTimes.com has put together a recap all the best moments.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Most of the contestants in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up set off on the morning log run, however Boy George had other plans as he decided to stretch instead...

Back in camp, Matt woke up to reveal he'd been bitten by a scorpio. Thankfully, Scarlette Douglas was on hand to help him.

"He looked like he wanted to cry," she told the camera after patching him up.

It was now time for Matt to take on another Bushtucker Trial. Off he went to meet Ant and Dec for House of Horrors, which saw him having to collect stars while in a house setting filled with snakes, pigeons, insects, and animal organs.

Despite a brief face off with a yellow snake, Matt managed to emerge from the challenge with a total of nine stars - not bad.

He returned to the camp and the contestants were delighted to hear how well he'd done.

Jill Scott on I'm a Celebrity 2022. ITV

As they relaxed in the day, Jill Scott opened up to Charlene White and Scarlette, telling them how difficult it was trying to get into football as a girl. She admitted that parents often made it hard for her to play football with their children and that she was happy to see times had changed and that Charlene's daughter was having a much better experience.

It was then revealed to the camp mates that the public had been voting for the first camp leader. With the most votes, Matt and Mike Tindall would have to go head-to-head in a challenge along with deputies of their choice.

Matt chose Charlene while Mike opted for Sue Cleaver, and the foursome went off to complete their challenge, which saw Charlene and Sue having to direct the boys while blind folded, all while being covered in slime and creepy crawlies.

As the winners of the challenge, Matt became camp leader with Charlene as his deputy. The duo were given the luxury of sleeping in the RV for the night, as they delegated duties to the rest of the contestants - something that didn't go down too well with Boy George.

He was probably much happier to hear that Matt was up for yet another Bushtucker Trial!

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 9pm.

