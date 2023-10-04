MTV EMAs 2023 nominations: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA lead list
Taylor Swift was the most mentioned artist with seven nominations.
The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2023 have been unveiled and Taylor Swift leads the pack with a grand total of seven nominations, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.
Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are close second, with six nominations each in categories including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.
Meanwhile, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin tied with five nominations each.
The MTV EMAs 2023 will be held at the famed French exhibition hall Paris Nord Villepinte for the first time in 28 years.
The annual music event will take place On Sunday 5th November and feature epic performances from the industry’s biggest stars.
The proceedings will be broadcast live on MTV in more than 150 countries across the globe, as well as on Pluto TV and on-demand on Paramount Plus.
Read on for the full list of nominees.
MTV EMAs 2023 nominations: Full list of nominees
BEST SONG
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jung Kook feat Latto - Seven
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat Megan Thee Stallion - Bongos
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Little Simz - Gorilla
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave - Sprinter
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - Baby Don't Hurt Me
KAROL G, Shakira – TQG
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – Creepin'
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - Boy's a Liar Pt 2
Rema, Selena Gomez - Calm Down
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
YUNGBLUD
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Read more:
- How to watch the 2023 VMAs in the UK - when does it air?
- Take That albums in order
- Taylor Swift albums in order - Taylor's Versions and first albums
BEST GROUP
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.