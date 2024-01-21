Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Miles explained that fans will get to see "a much goofier" side of him while on the ice.

"My fun side has come out, less serious and less drama. I'm enjoying it," he said of his time on Dancing on Ice.

Miles is partnered with Vanessa Bauer, who previously won the show in 2018 alongside Jake Quickenden.

The Dancing on Ice cast. ITV

In a previous Q&A with ITV ahead of the show's launch, Nazaire said he "[one] hundred per cent" felt as though he had something to prove.

He said: "You get it all the time. 'Miles this, Miles that.' And I think for me, it's not just to prove to others but I think to myself as well to say, 'Look, give me a challenge and I'll do it and I'll get it done.

"I think there's going to be two sides of me you're going to see. I think already one of those sides came out with Vanessa, which is really, really amazing."

The TV personality explained that he feels the other side will show "that I work hard in everything I do in life".

"I really do work hard and I want people to see that."

